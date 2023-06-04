Migrants twice as likely to be underpaid than long-term residents

Migrants to Australia are being paid below the minimum wage at twice the rate of long-term residents. Those are the findings of a new report which says underpayment of migrant workers is 'rife' across the country. A feature by Tys Occhiuzzi for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

