Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Migrants twice as likely to be underpaid than long-term residents
Credit: Fuse/Getty Images
Migrants to Australia are being paid below the minimum wage at twice the rate of long-term residents. Those are the findings of a new report which says underpayment of migrant workers is 'rife' across the country. A feature by Tys Occhiuzzi for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Share