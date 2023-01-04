SBS Tamil

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

SBS Tamil

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Students enter the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Australia's universities continue to perform strongly on a global level, with eight universities among the top 200 and 35 of its 43 universities make the list, all within the top 800, but the latest rankings offer a warning about the rise of Asian institutions. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2023 at 9:24am
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday [[6 Jan]], indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. In English : Emma Kellaway & Kath Landers ; In Tamil : Selvi

Published 5 January 2023 at 9:24am
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Sports

Year in Review: Sports 2022

Anbumani

Focus : Tamil Nadu

AUSTRALIAN NEWS

From tomorrow (5 Jan), travellers from China must return a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departure

image.jpg

House prices continue to plummet