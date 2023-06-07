More repayment pain as RBA raises rates again

The Reserve Bank has again raised interest rates blaming high inflation which it says is eroding savings and hurting family budgets. It has raised the cash rate by a quarter of a per cent to 4.1 per cent. That's the 12th rise in just over a year and the highest rate in 11 years. That story by Naveen Razik for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

