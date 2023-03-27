“Music is common to all. It should not be restricted to a few”

In the final part of this two-part interview, he talks in detail about why Carnatic music is universal and about some of his innovative creations.
First Part:
LISTEN TO
“Single-minded students will excel in anything”
SBS Tamil
27/03/202316:55
LISTEN TO
“Technology helps students across the ocean”
SBS Tamil
06/05/201909:39
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.