“Music is common to all. It should not be restricted to a few”

In the final part of this two-part interview, he talks in detail about why Carnatic music is universal and about some of his innovative creations.













First Part:





LISTEN TO “Single-minded students will excel in anything” SBS Tamil 27/03/2023 16:55 Play







LISTEN TO “Technology helps students across the ocean” SBS Tamil 06/05/2019 09:39 Play











Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.









Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .















