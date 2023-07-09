Analyzing NATO-Australia relations: What lies ahead?

NATO image.jpg

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg (C) poses for photographers next to Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L), Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L), New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (2-R) and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) on the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Heads of State and Government of NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid from 29 to 30 June to discuss security concerns like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges. Spain is hosting 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT & Chidambaram Rengarajan (inserted image)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is contemplating the expansion of Australia's ties with NATO, a move that holds substantial significance. In light of this, Chidambaram Rengarajan, an experienced professional in the defence sector, provides a comprehensive examination of the NATO-Australia relationship. Presented by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cameos in Tamil Cinema

Cameos in Tamil Movies on the rise

Coming of Light

ROBODEBT ROYAL COMMISSION REPORT

Robodebt Commissioner recommends civil and criminal charges

Bhoomi - place and belonging:: First Nations-South Asian conversation through arts; a rare opportunity to experience conversations between the veena (Indian stringed instrument), guitar, contemporary and traditional Aboriginal dance, and Storytelling

Bhoomi - place and belonging