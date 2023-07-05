Negative Thinking: How to handle it?

Ranjani - July 5.jpg

“Brahma Kumari” Sr Ranjani Sairam

“Brahma Kumari” Sr Ranjani Sairam has been practicing meditation since childhood and teaching Rajayoga meditation. Sr Ranjani obtained an MBA in Self-management and Crisis management and did a PG Diploma in Counselling. Sr Ranjani who is based in Sydney presents the series. Episode: 7. Produced by RaySel.


