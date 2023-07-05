Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Negative Thinking: How to handle it?
“Brahma Kumari” Sr Ranjani Sairam
“Brahma Kumari” Sr Ranjani Sairam has been practicing meditation since childhood and teaching Rajayoga meditation. Sr Ranjani obtained an MBA in Self-management and Crisis management and did a PG Diploma in Counselling. Sr Ranjani who is based in Sydney presents the series. Episode: 7. Produced by RaySel.
