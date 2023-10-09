"New Disability Rights Act Needed to Stop Harassment and Exploitation"

DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION FINAL REPORT

Left: Chair of the Royal Commission Ronald Sackville (right) and Commissioners deliver the Disability Royal Commission's Final report to Australian Governor-General David Hurley at Government House in Canberra, Thursday, September 28, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch); Right: Satara Uthayakumaran Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The Disability Royal Commission, which has been investigating the discrimination faced by disabled people in Australia for,. The report, published in 12 volumes, contains more than 200 recommendations.

Disability Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, after four years of public hearings, private sessions and written submissions has released its final report on September 28. The report makes over 200 recommendations at federal, state and territory level around access, education, criminal justice and First Nations people with disability.

It proposes a new national Disability Rights Act, calling for the introduction of anti-vilification protections.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Satara Uthayakumaran, a law student at the Australian National University, an advocate for the disabled, National youth Advisor for Amnesty International, and works with the Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra.



