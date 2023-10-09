"New Disability Rights Act Needed to Stop Harassment and Exploitation"

Disability Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, after four years of public hearings, private sessions and written submissions has released its final report on September 28. The report makes over 200 recommendations at federal, state and territory level around access, education, criminal justice and First Nations people with disability.





It proposes a new national Disability Rights Act, calling for the introduction of anti-vilification protections.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Satara Uthayakumaran, a law student at the Australian National University, an advocate for the disabled, National youth Advisor for Amnesty International, and works with the Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra.









