SBS Tamil

New program connecting international students to jobs

SBS Tamil

image (4).jpg

Portrait of a group of smiling university students holding their diplomas outside on graduation day. Inset: Minister Alister Henskens. Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new Australian-first program will help address shortages in the labour market by connecting international students directly with NSW employers across the nation’s largest and most diverse state economy. Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens explains more about this. Minister Alister Henskens's responses in English are voiced in Tamil by Mr Basil.

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Sathana Dushyanthen

Dr Sathana Dushyanthen – One of the Superstars of STEM 2023-2024

Jallikattu 2.jpeg

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

A speed camera on a motorway south of Brisbane (AAP).jpg

Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

News 07 Dec.jpg

Uber slapped with $21 million fine for misleading customers over fares