New Zealand offered to resettle refugees - so why hasn't it happened? Credit: Praba Maheswaran (Western Sydney LHD)
Published 14 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
In March, the Australian government accepted New Zealand's offer to resettle refugees from offshore detention facilities. Seven months later, not one has been processed. That story by Tom Canetti for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
