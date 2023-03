Lesley Gunaratnam, a social activist and political observer and a resident of NSW state for over thirty years joins Kulasegaram Sanchayan to talk about the state election to be held on Saturday March 25 th.











Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .