SBS Tamil

NSW to withdraw COVID-19 fines worth millions of dollars after landmark decision by Supreme Court

SBS Tamil

News 30 Nov.jpg

NSW to withdraw COVID-19 fines worth millions of dollars after landmark decision by Supreme Court Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 6:17pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 30 November 2022. Read by Praba Maheswaran.

Published 30 November 2022 at 6:17pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (11).jpg

Calls for visa permanency for refugees

image (10).jpg

How do I apply for a director ID?

28.11.jpg

Focus: Sri Lanka

Chandrika.jpg

How to get an Australian Visitor Visa?