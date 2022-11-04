SBS Tamil

New South Wales town of Forbes prepares for its worst flooding in 70 years

SBS Tamil

NSW FLOODS

A supplied image obtained on Friday, November 4, 2022, shows an aerial view of flood waters impacting the town of Forbes, in the Central West of NSW. The major regional NSW centre of Forbes is experiencing a blue-sky flood at levels not seen for 70 years as rivers across the state burst their banks. (AAP Image/Supplied by Craig Dwyer) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: CRAIG DWYER/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 7:37pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Friday 04 November 2022

Published 4 November 2022 at 7:37pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Read by Kulasegaram Sanchayan.
———-

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Advertisement
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kumaraselvam.jpg

“Many readers liked Viduka(vi)thaikal prior to its book format”

Protest in North-East Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri Lanka

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet (SBS) .jpg

The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

Caucasian girl joyful holding an air ticket for the plane and travel in her hands

What is the reason for the current rise in air fares?