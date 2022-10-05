SBS Tamil

Official interest rates hiked again

The increased cost of living continues to place more pressure on Australians Source: AAP

Published 5 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
As widely anticipated - the Reserve Bank has lifted official interest rates for a sixth consecutive month - to curb rampant inflation. The RBA has lifted the cash rate by 25 percentage points. That story by Peggy Giakoumelos for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

