Official interest rates hiked again

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
The increased cost of living continues to place more pressure on Australians Source: AAP
Published 5 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
As widely anticipated - the Reserve Bank has lifted official interest rates for a sixth consecutive month - to curb rampant inflation. The RBA has lifted the cash rate by 25 percentage points. That story by Peggy Giakoumelos for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
Published 5 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Share