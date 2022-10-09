A new Omicron-specific version of the Moderna vaccine will be introduced in Australia tomorrow

SBS TamilOther ways to listen A new Omicron-specific version of the Moderna vaccine will be introduced in Australia tomorrowPlay06:39SBS TamilOther ways to listen A staff member holds a bottle of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine Credit: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.09MB)Published 9 October 2022 at 6:42pmBy SelviSource: SBS Australian news bulletin for Sunday 09 October 2022. Read by SelviPublished 9 October 2022 at 6:42pmBy SelviSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodesWild weather and heavy rain hit NSW and SydneyR plate initiative aims to help people return from road traumaATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night 2022What does the Health Star Rating really mean?