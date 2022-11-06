Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet Credit: Praba Maheswaran (Western Sydney LHD)
Published 6 November 2022 at 9:06pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Over 23 million people living in Australia aren't consuming a healthy diet. And a new assessment's found the federal government's made only "limited progress" implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years [[up until June 2021]] .That story by Biwa Kwan and Phillippa Carisbrooke for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
