Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Published 6 November 2022 at 9:06pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Available in other languages

Over 23 million people living in Australia aren't consuming a healthy diet. And a new assessment's found the federal government's made only "limited progress" implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years [[up until June 2021]] .That story by Biwa Kwan and Phillippa Carisbrooke for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

