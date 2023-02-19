Panel discussion on government’s announcement on refugee visas

Panel69c.jpg

Nimal (Top Left), Subha (Top Right), Manopavan (Bottom Right) and Saradha (Bottom Left)

Nimal in Western Australia (Top Left), Subha in Canberra (Top Right), Manopavan in Queensland (Bottom Right) and Saradha (Bottom Left) discuss the Federal government’s announcement that clears way for temporary protection and safe haven visa holders to apply for permanency. Produced by RaySel.

