Panel discussion with Tamil Muslim youth on Ramadan

Panel70.jpg

Nazzia (Top Right), Niyaz (Bottom Right) and Hasina (Bottom Left)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Three Tamil Muslim youth share their views on the significance of Eid / Ramadan festival and how the multi-religious or multi-cultural work environments accommodate and respect their religious practices. Participants: Nazzia (Top Right), Niyaz (Bottom Right) and Hasina (Bottom Left). Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Repatriate money from India

How an NRI can repatriate money from India?

Silhouette Man Standing By Fence Against Sky During Sunset

UN High Commissioner urges Australia to expand refugee intake

image (5).jpg

Has your landlord tried to increase your rent during your lease?

Import and Export

How to import goods from our homeland?