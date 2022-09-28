Parliament's return tackles cost of living, integrity, fuel and cyber security

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Treasurer Jim Chalmers during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 26, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Federal Parliament has returned for its final sitting period of the year, with a federal anti-corruption commission taking centre stage. And as the expiry date of the fuel excise looms and puts further pressures on Australian household budgets, all eyes are on Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ upcoming federal budget next month. That story by Brooke Young for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
