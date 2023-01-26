People gather around Australia to reflect on what January 26 means to them

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson’s ‘Diyan Warrane’ artwork is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn during Australia Day 2023 celebrations in Sydney, Thursday, January 26, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian news bulletin for Thursday 26 January 2023.

Read by Kulasegaram Sanchayan.

<hr>

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

OAM Murali

Meet Australia Day award recipient Muraledaran

Narmatha Ravichandran

“Indian Dance and Music should be taught at Universities here”

Selvamanickam SINNATHAMBY

Medal of the Order of Australia Honours Recipient Selvamanickam Sinnathamby

INVASION DAY RALLY SYDNEY 2022

Australia Day: A Day to celebrate or otherwise?