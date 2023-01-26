People gather around Australia to reflect on what January 26 means to them

Read by Kulasegaram Sanchayan.
<hr>
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson’s ‘Diyan Warrane’ artwork is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn during Australia Day 2023 celebrations in Sydney, Thursday, January 26, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE