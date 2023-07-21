Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Pink Sari celebrates 7th year Anniversary
Pink Sari Inc.'s 7th year Anniversary
The Pink Sari Inc. has been working to increase awareness in South Asian communities in NSW. The organisation celebrated its 7th year anniversary at Darlinghurst, Sydney. RaySel presents a feature on Pink Sari Inc.’s services and future vision.
