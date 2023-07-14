Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Procedures for transferring funds from India to Australia
Valliappan Nagappan (inserted image)
Can an individual residing in Australia bring money from India, and are there any tax implications? In a comprehensive explanation, Valliappan Nagappan, a renowned Tamil economist and president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, provides insights on the factors to consider when sending money from Australia to India. Presented by RaySel.
