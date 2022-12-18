SBS Tamil

Proverbs in Sangam Literature

SBS Tamil

IMG_2421.jpg

Mr Esakkirajan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:32pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mr Esakkirajan is a Tamil writer and an essayist. He explains some of the poetic pieces/excerpts from Poet Moontrurai Araiyanar’s Pazhamozhi Naanooru. Produced by RaySel.

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:32pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Man looking at laptop computer in office at night

Fake charities and money muling: avoiding the risks with online donating and gift-giving

1620304926_rangaswamy_290421_1200_pti_2.jpg

Focus: Puthucheri

Dec 18 (1).jpg

A-League violence in Melbourne: Rioting fans invaded pitch, attacked players

news 17 dec.jpg

COVID-19 wave is likely to peak before Christmas