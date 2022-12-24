Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan, after an emergency flight landing

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan, after an emergency flight landingPlay05:25SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: AAP / CLARE KENNETT-STONESTREET/PR IMAGEGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.57MB)Published 24 December 2022 at 6:24pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Saturday 24 Dec 2022. Read by RenukaPublished 24 December 2022 at 6:24pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesDid your gift-buying cost you more than you could afford?Focus: Sri Lanka“Ethics and Life are intertwined in Tamil Culture” - Thomas Hitoshi PruiksmaHow does the energy price cap work?