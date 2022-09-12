Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh; Charles the Third proclaimed as King

In the meantime, here in Australia, Charles the Third has been officially proclaimed as King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.





The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition.





Similar proclamations are happening in other Commonwealth realms, including Australia.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with features written by Julien Oeuillet.





