Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh; Charles the Third proclaimed as King

HM Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, at the Palace of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. The arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II marks the first stage of the journey from Balmoral to London.

epa10178477 A handout photo made available by the British Army showing the bearer party with HM Queen Elizabeth II coffin, at the Palace of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. The arrival of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II marks the first stage of the journey from Balmoral to London. It will remain in Holyroodhouse overnight. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. EPA/Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: Corporal Nathan GM Tanuku, RLC / British Army / HADNOUT/EPA

Published 12 September 2022 at 9:00pm
Presented by Kulasegaram Sanchayan
The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second has reached Edinburgh, where it will lie until its departure for London. During the six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, mourners lined country roads to pay their respects.

In the meantime, here in Australia, Charles the Third has been officially proclaimed as King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition.

Similar proclamations are happening in other Commonwealth realms, including Australia.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with features written by Julien Oeuillet.

