RBA lifts interest rates again, and hints at more to come

Sydney, AUSTRALIA: (FILES) Photo taken 26 October 2004, shows an office worker holding his head as he walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney. The RBA increased interest rates for the first time in 14 months, 03 May, hiking the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. The move by the RBA came after the headline annual inflation rate reached 3.0 percent in the first quarter, the top end of the bank's target range, but took many economists by suprise. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images