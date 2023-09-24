Reflecting on the Enduring Legacy of K. S. Balachandran

K. S. Balachandran

K. S. Balachandran, a renowned figure in the world of Tamil literature, cinema, and theater, excelled as a writer, actor, director, and producer of both stage performances and films. His remarkable influence on Tamil art extended over four decades, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Sadly, he departed from this world in 2014. In a memorable encounter, K. S. Balachandran engaged in a candid conversation with RaySel during 2008, and this insightful interview is now being rebroadcast as an exclusive feature on SBS Tamil.

 
