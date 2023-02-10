Refugees welcome lifting of restriction on refugee family reunion

Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept

Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal government has cleared the way for refugees on permanent visas who came to Australia by boat to bring family members to Australia. Many refugee advocates welcome the change of policy. RaySel spoke to Thurai who was accepted as a refugee and has been on a permanent resident visa explains his distress over not seeing his family for many years.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Avooran - Shanmugam Chandran with his new novel, Chinnaan

“The marginalised need not be silent”

Buddhist monks protest in Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri Lanka

Woman eating fruit salad

Cultural health differences of Australians exposed in new report

Search and rescue efforts are continuing across Turkey and Syria following Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Source: EPA / STR

One Australian found, two others still missing after devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria