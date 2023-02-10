Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Refugees welcome lifting of restriction on refugee family reunion
Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images
The Federal government has cleared the way for refugees on permanent visas who came to Australia by boat to bring family members to Australia. Many refugee advocates welcome the change of policy. RaySel spoke to Thurai who was accepted as a refugee and has been on a permanent resident visa explains his distress over not seeing his family for many years.
