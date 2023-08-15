Why more people are moving to regional Australia?

Retford Park Estate, Bowral, New South Wales

Retford Park Estate, Bowral, New South Wales Inset (Sivaraj)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With 87,000 jobs on offer in country Australia, more people are moving further away from capital cities to make a new life. This feature explains more

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sandhya.jpg

SBS Audio has a new member - SBS Telugu

Painful Hand and Elbow Joints

Why do joints make popping and cracking noises?

Pharmacy dispensing medicine

Cheaper medications by next month

Unnimenon.jpg

Enchanting Musical Moments with Unni Menon!