Rengarajan: First Tamil to become Rotary District Governor this century in Australia!

Image (1).jpeg

Rengarajan Chidambaranathan Credit: SBS

Mr Rengarajan Chidambaranathan has been selected as the Rotary District Governor for the 2025-2026 term, making him the first Tamil to hold this esteemed position in the organisation's 115-year history in Australia. This achievement not only marks a personal milestone for Mr Chidambaranathan but also highlights the progress and inclusivity within Rotary, Australia. This is an interview with him. Produced by Renuka.

