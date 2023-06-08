Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Rengarajan: First Tamil to become Rotary District Governor this century in Australia!
Rengarajan Chidambaranathan Credit: SBS
Mr Rengarajan Chidambaranathan has been selected as the Rotary District Governor for the 2025-2026 term, making him the first Tamil to hold this esteemed position in the organisation's 115-year history in Australia. This achievement not only marks a personal milestone for Mr Chidambaranathan but also highlights the progress and inclusivity within Rotary, Australia. This is an interview with him. Produced by Renuka.
