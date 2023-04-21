Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Has your landlord tried to increase your rent during your lease?
Australia is experiencing a rental crunch, with those in the market facing soaring prices as demand for properties outstrips supply. Credit: SBS News. Inset:Immanuel Emil Rajah
Rising rents in many parts of Australia are putting pressure on households already struggling with the cost of living. If your landlord wants to increase your rent, it's important to understand your rights. Mr Immanuel Emil Rajah, a property investor with many years of experience in real estate, explains the rental rights.
