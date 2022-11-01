Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 2.85 per cent

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 2.85 per centPlay06:19SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.01MB)Published 1 November 2022 at 5:55pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 01 Nov 2022. Read by RenukaPublished 1 November 2022 at 5:55pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides AustraliaHow to apply for Australian Student Visa?Focus : SriLankaWhat is Halloween?