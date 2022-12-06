Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 3.1 per cent

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 3.1 per centPlay05:33SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.36MB)Published 6 December 2022 at 7:27pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 06 Dec 2022. Read by RenukaPublished 6 December 2022 at 7:27pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radiosearch for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesFocus: Sri LankaIntroducing Australian films – 11How does a Carer Visa help one to get permanent residency in Australia?$500 before and after school vouchers extended in NSW