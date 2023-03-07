Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 3.6 per cent

Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 3.6 per centPlay06:19 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.54MB) Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 07 Mar 2023. Read by RenukaListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radiosearch for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesSound Mani is coming to Sydney to delight the audience"I want to travel to Sri Lanka to visit my parents after getting RoS visa"Focus: Sri LankaParliament House protesters call for permanent visas for refugees