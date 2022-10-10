SBS Tamil

Residents in flood affected New South Wales urged to remain vigilant

SBS Tamil

BeFunky-collage (5).jpg

Credit: AAP / NSW Police

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 7:25pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Monday 10 Oct 2022. Read by Renuka

Published 10 October 2022 at 7:25pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Srilanka Parliament

Focus : SriLanka

Brisbane Deepavali

Deepavali Festival of lights in Queensland!!

Deepavali Adelaide

Adelaide's Biggest Deepavali festival

Rasamalai & Chef Damu

Receipe of Rasamalai sweet