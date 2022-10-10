Residents in flood affected New South Wales urged to remain vigilant

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Residents in flood affected New South Wales urged to remain vigilantPlay07:25SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: AAP / NSW PoliceGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.79MB)Published 10 October 2022 at 7:25pmBy RenukaSource: SBS Australian news bulletin for Monday 10 Oct 2022. Read by RenukaPublished 10 October 2022 at 7:25pmBy RenukaSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesFocus : SriLankaDeepavali Festival of lights in Queensland!!Adelaide's Biggest Deepavali festivalReceipe of Rasamalai sweet