SBS Tamil

Rishi Sunak officially takes on UK top leadership job

SBS Tamil

BeFunky-collage (5).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 16 minutes ago at 10:16pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks is making history on a number fronts. Rishi Sunak is the first person of colour to be UK Prime Minister. He is also the country's youngest leader since 1812. Renuka talks to Mr S Premananthan, a journalist in London, about the current situation.

Published 26 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 16 minutes ago at 10:16pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio, 

search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vanitha.jpg

Vaaranam completed five years!

The 2022/23 Federal Budget papers are seen inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra

What's in Labor's yesterday first federal budget?

Capture.JPG

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

News 26 Oct.jpg

The money will got to the Department of Home Affairs to speed up its consideration of visa applications