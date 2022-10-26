Rishi Sunak officially takes on UK top leadership job

Published 26 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 16 minutes ago at 10:16pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks is making history on a number fronts. Rishi Sunak is the first person of colour to be UK Prime Minister. He is also the country's youngest leader since 1812. Renuka talks to Mr S Premananthan, a journalist in London, about the current situation.
