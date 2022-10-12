Nearly 200,000 Australians will have their robodebt cases wiped

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Nearly 200,000 Australians will have their robodebt cases wipedPlay06:17SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.76MB)Published 12 October 2022 at 7:06pmBy SelviSource: SBS Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 12 October 2022. Read by SelviPublished 12 October 2022 at 7:06pmBy SelviSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia remembers the Bali bombing victimsDeepavali Festival in Marsden ParkWho are the 2022 Nobel Prize winners?Focus : TamilNadu