"I want to travel to Sri Lanka to visit my parents after getting RoS visa"Play10:11 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (23.32MB) Mr. Subesh Tavarasa, who lives in Sydney, got RoS permanent visa after waiting for more than 6 months. Selvi present this feature about RoS visa along with Mr. Subesh experience.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesPerforming Artist Sound Mani's Sydney EventFocus: Sri LankaParliament House protesters call for permanent visas for refugeesWhy Myna bird brought to Australia?