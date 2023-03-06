"I want to travel to Sri Lanka to visit my parents after getting RoS visa"

Victoria 190 & 491 Visa nomination places updated

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mr. Subesh Tavarasa, who lives in Sydney, got RoS permanent visa after waiting for more than 6 months. Selvi present this feature about RoS visa along with Mr. Subesh experience.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

4d9c6694-11b2-4e6a-b137-4d26602fe9d6.jpg

Performing Artist Sound Mani's Sydney Event

06.03_02.JPG

Focus: Sri Lanka

image (9).jpg

Parliament House protesters call for permanent visas for refugees

Real Angry Bird

Why Myna bird brought to Australia?