Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign
Published 30 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
As we enter summer, Royal Life Saving Australia has launched a new campaign to combat a significant rise in the number of drowning deaths in Australia. A recent report from the organisation found a 20 year high in incidents of drowning over the 2021 to 2022 period, with adult men having the highest proportion of deadly incidents. That story by Sam Dover for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
