Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

There's also a lesser-known rich Aboriginal history that marks the site where the landmark now stands, and one artist is trying to reclaim that knowledge through her work.
Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Catriona Stirrat..
Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on , search for ‘’.