Scams are everywhere; how to protect ourselves?

Unknown incoming call

Adult right hand holding a mobile showing incoming unknown call Source: Moment RF / Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty Images

Scammers often use email, text messages, phone calls and social media. Their goal is to scam people into paying money or giving away their personal information. They will often pretend to be a person or organisation you trust. Explains, R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.

