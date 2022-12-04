SBS Tamil

Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Federal Parliament

SCOTT MORRISON CENSURE MOTION

Former prime minister Scott Morrison speaks during a censure motion against former prime minister Scott Morrison in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 4 December 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison has become the first former prime minister to be censured by the Federal Parliament. Only one Coalition M-P supported the formal condemnation of Mr Morrison over the secret ministries scandal, but not before the former prime minister himself issued a firm defence of his actions. Explains, R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster in Sydney. Produced by RaySel.

