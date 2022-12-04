Scott Morrison becomes first ex-PM to be censured by Federal Parliament

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison speaks during a censure motion against former prime minister Scott Morrison in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 4 December 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scott Morrison has become the first former prime minister to be censured by the Federal Parliament. Only one Coalition M-P supported the formal condemnation of Mr Morrison over the secret ministries scandal, but not before the former prime minister himself issued a firm defence of his actions. Explains, R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster in Sydney. Produced by RaySel.
