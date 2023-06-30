Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Seemaatti World in Sydney
Geetha, Kanthimathi and Thivya
“Seemaatti World” promotes home based business operated by women in Sydney. Ms Kanthimathi, Ms Thivya and Ms Geetha who organise “Seemaatti World” event spoke to RaySel. · Seemaatti World · On 9 July Sunday from 9am – 5pm · At Wentworthville Redgum Function Centre · Admission: Free · Contact: 0406 267 769
