Seemaatti World in Sydney

“Seemaatti World” promotes home based business operated by women in Sydney. Ms Kanthimathi, Ms Thivya and Ms Geetha who organise “Seemaatti World” event spoke to RaySel. · Seemaatti World · On 9 July Sunday from 9am – 5pm · At Wentworthville Redgum Function Centre · Admission: Free · Contact: 0406 267 769

