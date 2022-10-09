SBS Tamil

Sex Therapy – What is it?

Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan

Published 9 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Some may not be aware of the role of a sex therapist role in sexual health. Dr Vijayasarathi Ramanathan, Lecturer in Sexual Health (Sexology) at the University of Sydney, explains what one would get from a professional sex therapist. Produced by RaySel. Sexual Health series – Part 10.

