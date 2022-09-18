The shady side of the Queen

SBS TamilOther ways to listen The shady side of the QueenPlay11:00SBS TamilOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (10.06MB)Published 18 September 2022 at 9:00pmBy Kulasegaram SanchayanSource: SBS Whilst most everyone is publicly mourning the death of the Queen, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II is not universally loved, there is a darkside to her as well.Published 18 September 2022 at 9:00pmBy Kulasegaram SanchayanSource: SBSKulasegaram Sanchayan explores.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.AdvertisementFor listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesPeriyar’s political atheism is impacting on western societyFocus: Tamil NaduSydney protesters call for refugee actionResidents in western New South Wales are on high alert as flood warnings remain in place for the region