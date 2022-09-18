SBS Tamil

The shady side of the Queen

SBS Tamil

The shady side of the Queen

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS

Whilst most everyone is publicly mourning the death of the Queen, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II is not universally loved, there is a darkside to her as well.

Published 18 September 2022 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Kulasegaram Sanchayan explores.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

Advertisement
For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Periyar

Periyar’s political atheism is impacting on western society

Group of cheerful teen village friends sitting on farm land - Model, not related to the story

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Hundreds of protesters have gathered for a "No-One Left Behind" refugee rally in Sydney

Sydney protesters call for refugee action

Western NSW to stay flood safe

Residents in western New South Wales are on high alert as flood warnings remain in place for the region