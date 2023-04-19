Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Should you have your wisdom teeth removed?
Credit: Getty Images. Inset:Dr Raji
Wisdom teeth usually erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, but an initial evaluation is usually performed between the ages of 15 and 19. It is important to have a wisdom tooth evaluation performed as early as possible, as removal later in life can come with additional complications. Brisbane based Dentist Raji explains more about this.
