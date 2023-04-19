Should you have your wisdom teeth removed?

image (4).jpg

Credit: Getty Images. Inset:Dr Raji

Wisdom teeth usually erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, but an initial evaluation is usually performed between the ages of 15 and 19. It is important to have a wisdom tooth evaluation performed as early as possible, as removal later in life can come with additional complications. Brisbane based Dentist Raji explains more about this.

