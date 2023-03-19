Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia
Australian resident visa and immigration stamping tool Source: iStockphoto / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hundreds of overseas PhD students planning to study in areas critical to Australia’s future economy are waiting as long as three-years to have their visas approved. Those impacted include people from countries such as Iran, China, India and Pakistan. Academics say they're frustrated by the wait times, with fully funded research on hold and students with grants stuck in limbo. A story by by Lin Evlin for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
