Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia

australian visa and stamping tool

Australian resident visa and immigration stamping tool Source: iStockphoto / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of overseas PhD students planning to study in areas critical to Australia’s future economy are waiting as long as three-years to have their visas approved. Those impacted include people from countries such as Iran, China, India and Pakistan. Academics say they're frustrated by the wait times, with fully funded research on hold and students with grants stuck in limbo. A story by by Lin Evlin for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

