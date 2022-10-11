SBS Tamil

'Significant' rainfall to drench Victoria in the coming days, with fears of flash flooding

SBS Tamil

BeFunky-collage (6).jpg

Credit: AAP / BIANCA DE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:20pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 11 Oct 2022. Read by Renuka

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:20pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

man shows no alcohol

How to help a loved one with alcohol dependence

Mental Health.jpg

World Mental Health Day: Tune in to senses, communities, and stigma

Srilanka Parliament

Focus : SriLanka

Brisbane Deepavali

Deepavali Festival of lights in Queensland!!