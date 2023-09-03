SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam elected as President of Singapore
epa10813046 Singaporean presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam (C) waves to his supporters at the nomination center on Nomination Day in Singapore, 22 August 2023. Singapore is slated to hold its Presidential elections on 01 September 2023. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG Source: EPA / HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former prominent member of Singapore's ruling party, has achieved a resounding triumph, securing the position of Singapore's next president. Kavita Karum, a seasoned media professional with two decades of experience in Singapore's media landscape encompassing radio, television, and journalism, sheds light on the significance of this remarkable victory and provides insights into the background of the newly elected president. Kavita is currently pursuing a master's degree in media communication in Australia, and she discusses these pertinent topics with RaySel.
