“Single-minded students will excel in anything”

T. R. Sundaresan

T. R. Sundaresan

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

T. R. Sundaresan has been enthralling people with his percussion instrument Mridangam for over forty years. He has served as professor in the pioneer art institution of India Kalakshetra Foundation Chennai and also the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society –SIFAS for over 28 years. He mentors many students not only in India but also in Europe, America and Australia. Kulasegaram Sanchayan met him in person during his recent visit to Sydney.

In the first part of this two-part interview, he talks in detail about his trip to Sydney, the best way for students to learn, and the Western and traditional instruments used in Carnatic music.

Concluding Part:

LISTEN TO
Sanchayan 2023 052 image

“Music is common to all. It should not be restricted to a few”

SBS Tamil

27/03/202314:46


LISTEN TO
“Technology helps students across the ocean” image

“Technology helps students across the ocean”

SBS Tamil

06/05/201909:39


Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.



For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

T. R. Sundaresan

“Music is common to all. It should not be restricted to a few”

27.03_03.jpg

Focus: Sri Lanka

image (3).jpg

The government's signature climate policy passes its first parliamentary hurdle

RAJWINDER SINGH EXTRADITION

Man charged with 2018 murder of Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley