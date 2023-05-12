Skilled Work Regional Visa 491 – Everything You Need To Know

The 491 visa is a skilled work regional (provisional) visa that allows skilled workers to live and work in regional areas of Australia for up to five years. After living and working in a regional area for at least three years, visa holders may be eligible to apply for permanent residency through the Skilled Regional (Permanent) visa (subclass 191). Migration agent Thiru Arumugam explains the pathway to permanent residency through the 491 visa.
